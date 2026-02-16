Wild Cards season 3 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Dead Weight’

Next week on The CW, you are going to have a chance to see Wild Cards season 3 episode 4 — a story that could be both messy and entertaining.

So what will the main focus be for “Dead Weight”? Well, for starters, you have a victim who was very much a part of the bodybuilding world. Given how strong someone like this is, you would probably think that nobody would ever mess with them! Yet, that is a big part of what makes this show so interesting — there is always another twist ahead that nobody quite expects. This is what Max and Ellis could end up discovering over the course of time.

If you look below, you can see the full Wild Cards season 3 episode 4 synopsis with other details on what is ahead:

When a bodybuilding champion is crushed under his own weights, Max (Vanessa Morgan) and Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) dive into the world of muscle, sweat, and protein shakes, uncovering a secret double life that proves fatally heavy. Jason Priestley guest stars as George and Tamara Taylor guest stars as Vivienne. WWE Superstar Ricky Saints also guest stars. The episode is written by Alex Zarowny and directed by Amanda Tapping (#304).

In general, everything that we’re hearing about here suggests that we are getting from top to bottom a pretty quintessential installment of this show. That means that there will 100% be a lot of really fun moments, paired of course with a little bit of character development for our main characters. We are still early on in the season and with that, we certainly do think there are a number of twists and turns coming. Do your best to prepare accordingly…

