Extracted season 2 episode 5 spoilers: A hidden power card…

Extracted season 2 episode 5 is going to be coming onto Fox next week, so what all can we say to better set the table for what is ahead?

Well, first and foremost it is becoming clear what the folks at the network are looking to prioritize — twists, and more or less whenever they can. They need to get more people discussing the format and the players if they want it to be around long-term, and that is the driving force behind much of what we are seeing right now.

Now, of course let’s go ahead and note that a special power will be front and center back at HQ moving forward. After all, it is something that could lead to a shocking decision made for the survivalists. We like to think that we are far enough into the season at this point where players are going to be the most aggressive form of themselves — so what will they do in order to generate the desired result? Only time will tell…

To get a few more details on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Extracted season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

As hunger takes its toll in the wild, a high-pressure food trial requires pivotal choices, while at HQ a hidden power card results in cutthroat decisions that leave two survivalists at a dangerous disadvantage. in the all-new “A Juicy Power Play” episode of Extracted airing Monday, Feb 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EXT-205) (TV-14 L)

There is still a reasonable amount of the seasons still to go and by virtue of that, there is one more thing we can say with some confidence: Things are only going to get more chaotic from here on out! As a result of that, the biggest thing that we can simply do is prepare accordingly.

What do you most want to see moving into Extracted season 2 episode 5 when it airs?

