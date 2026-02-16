Is Memory of a Killer new tonight on Fox, February 16, 2026?

Is Memory of a Killer new tonight on Fox? It goes without saying, but we would not blame anyone hoping to see the series keep its momentum of the past few weeks. It has brought a lot of drama and intrigue to the table, plus some memorable performances. Often, one of the things that benefits a brand-new show is avoiding hiatuses in the early going in order to build momentum.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come into this piece with a little bit of the bad news — there is no new episode on the air this week. It is the first break in the season, and it seems like the reason here is tied to the Winter Olympics. (Yet, there is a new installment of Extracted on tonight, which does make the whole situation a little more odd.)

So what can you see from Patrick Dempsey and the rest of the cast when Memory of a Killer returns on February 23? Well, we suggest taking a look at the synopsis below:

While on a hit Angelo remembers a pivotal moment in his life, 5 years ago, when he learned his brother had Alzheimer’s and Angelo was forced to make a life-changing decision in the all-new “Betrayal” episode of Memory Of A Killer airing Monday, Feb 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MOK-105) (TV-14 L,S,V)

In general, our hope is that there are not too many breaks in the action once the series returns, and that almost every story element we get from here on out is dark and twisted. It still feels like this is one of those stories that is really just scratching the surface of what it can be, and we hope to see it push the envelope and deliver a handful of big-time surprises.

