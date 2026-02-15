The Morning Show season 5 premiere date: The best-case scenario

Make no mistake that at this point, we would love nothing more than to see The Morning Show season 5 back on Apple TV soon. The fourth season raised some big questions about the future of several characters, and that is without even mentioning the series’ ability to constantly bring in big name guest stars. That is, of course, what we would expect to see as we move forward, as well.

So while we may be impatient to see Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and the rest of the cast back here sooner rather than later, we do still want to bring forward some realistic expectations, as well. With that, what is the best-case scenario for when we could actually get the show back? There are a few things to get into here…

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that seeing The Morning Show back this year feels almost impossible, and for a multitude of different reasons. For starters, filming is not kicking off for several more months, and we imagine that at that point, it will encompass a good chunk of the year. This is not one of those shows that can film quickly due to the wide array of the locations that are used, let alone the large cast. Then you have editing, post-production, promotion, and also the fact that Apple can actually choose to air the remaining episodes whenever they want.

When you consider all of this, we are sitting in a spot where we tend to think it will be a near-miracle to get season 5 on the air before spring 2027, and it could honestly be summer, as well. Apple has already shown itself to be a network that is fine to take their time when it comes to producing some of its content, and we have no real reason to think that is about to change.

