Landman season 3 premiere date: What does the cast know?

For anyone out there unaware of the great news, Landman season 3 is very-much coming to Paramount+ — not only that, but we have a few pieces of insight as to what the future holds.

First and foremost, let’s issue a quick reminder that production on this batch of episodes is starting around May, and the story could be pretty different from what we saw the first two go-arounds. After all, Tommy Norris is no longer a part of M-Tex and instead, he is running a start-up now with his son, his father, and a few other folks from his inner circle. The high stakes here come from a couple of different sources, whether it be the dangers of the job to the sizable “investment” Gallino made in the company. If something goes wrong, all sorts of terrible things could happen to the people he cares about.

Now, one of the most interesting quirks of this show comes down to how much — or in some cases, how little — a lot of the people involved in the show actually know about the future. For a prime example, remember here how secretive co-creator Taylor Sheridan has told Billy Bob Thornton or anyone else about what is ahead. Beyond that, we should also go ahead and note how little anyone knows about possible return dates. Sheridan may not even be aware of when Landman could come back! That is Paramount+ decision at the end of the day.

For now, what we will go ahead and say here is that more than likely, we are going to be seeing the third season arrive moving into November or December; there is a chance that it will be later than that due to the filming window, but we don’t want to say that for certain until the streamer actually announces something more.

