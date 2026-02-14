Bridgerton season 4 episode 5: More on the Cinderella story

Just over 24 hours ago we had a chance to see a new trailer for the second part of Bridgerton season 4, and it is one that gave us hope for many things. Above all others, though, was hope that the Cinderella story may still be alive!

Ultimately, the parallels between Benedict and Sophie’s story and the classic fairy tale are clear, from meeting at a ball to some of the larger class issues at play. These are things that original series author Julia Quinn was well-aware of, noting the following to People Magazine:

“I mean, there’s no hiding it. There was a shoe on the original cover. It was always meant to be an homage to Cinderella … I wasn’t trying to hide anything. It was out there from the beginning. This is my Cinderella story.”

Now, how will this story end? That is the major question that we have to wonder here. Benedict asked for Sophie to be his mistress and to the surprise of no one, that was not an offer she was interested in taking up. Now, we are moving forward here with the expectation that he is going to have to win her trust back, plus also work through whatever issues are going on with his family as a result. We do think he knows in his heart that love matters more than anything and while it is frustrating that he’s made some mistakes along the way, what matters is where it all ends up.

While Bridgerton may be messy and dramatic at times, we do tend to think it is ultimately optimistic. With that in mind, we do still think that things are going to end up in a fairly good place when the dust settles.

How do you think the Benedict – Sophie story is going to progress now on Bridgerton season 4 part 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

