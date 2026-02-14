Elsbeth season 3 episode 12 spoilers: Jeff Hiller to appear

Given that Elsbeth incorporates guest stars better than almost any other show out there, let’s just say we have good news to share now on season 3 episode 12! After all, you are going to be Somebody Somewhere / American Horror Story alum Jeff Hiller in a role — one that could very well prove sinister.

After all, remember for a moment here that a good 90% of the guest stars we see on the Carrie Preston show are nefarious in some way, and that is often by design!

Now, let’s just get more into what the actual story here is going to be. Go ahead and check out the official Elsbeth season 3 episode 12 synopsis below:

“All’s Hair” – When a celebrity wigmaker is murdered, Elsbeth must comb through a tangled mess of suspects – and some drag brunch mayhem – to clip a killer, on ELSBETH, Thursday, March 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

We really cannot speak to whether or not this episode will be important in the macro sense but at the same time, that is really not what this show is going for the majority of the time. The goal here is more to provide weekly entertainment and interesting cases, and there is room for a little bit of slow-growth with the characters over time. We do not need to see it fundamentally change anything at this point in its run. Why would we when what it is doing already works so well? We’re just hoping that the remainder of the season will be every bit as fun as what we have had a chance to see so far.

