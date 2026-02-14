The Pitt season 2 episode 7: More Whittaker conflict ahead?

As we get prepared to see The Pitt season 2 episode 7 coming up, it really feels like good news and bad news for Whittaker — honestly to the point where it is hard to know where to even start.

For now, let’s just say that the good news is that he’s yet to be covered in any bodily fluid, and that alone is a nice step up from where he was back in season 1. However, at the same time, is he actually out of the woods there? That is where we would sit here and say that it is better not to be too assured on anything. We could easily see more difficult jobs coming for him, but that is without noting another struggle that is taking a lot out of him: Having to deal with Ogilvie and Joy, especially since the former is rude and arrogant and 2) Joy is only there as a pathway to get to pathology.

Is Whittaker going to be able to handle these two moving forward, especially after the rather-rude statement Ogilvie made following Louie’s death? Speaking to Decider, Gerran Howell simply noted that his character is doing his best:

… I think Whitaker is feeling a little bit put upon by these two medical students who kind of don’t necessarily want to be there. That’s putting a lot of pressure on him and stuff, but I think he also appreciates that everyone deals with things in different ways. Everyone has a completely different approach to life and death in the ED, whether that’s like a protection thing, you know, or Ogilvie is a psychopath. Too early to say for Whitaker. So, yeah, I mean, it definitely is rubbing him up the wrong way, but people deal with it in different ways. So, in that moment, it’s the last thing he wants to hear. But maybe it grounds him a little bit. It’s another death. So move on, in a messed-up way.

For now, we tend to think that Whittaker will put some things to the side and focus mostly on the patients in front of him … but will that change as the stress rises? That is the thing we will have to wait in order to figure out.

