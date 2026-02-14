A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 5: More on Baelor’s decision

There is so much great stuff to be excited for entering A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 5 on HBO tomorrow — but of course we remain very much transfixed on Baelor. How can we not? The Targaryen made one of the most surprising choices of the entire season when he opted to join Dunk for the Trial of Seven, prioritizing goodness over much of his own family. This was not something that you could have ever seen coming, and that honestly adds to the end effect greatly.

After all, how can you come out of this not feeling anything other than excitement over the future? Will Baelor be an ally of Dunk and Egg’s for some time?

Ultimately, actor Bertie Carvel is taking a pretty simplistic approach to describing Baelor’s actions, rather than just simply going over-the-top regarding what he does. Speaking on it further to TV Insider, the actor had the following to say:

“I’ve heard a lot today about Baelor being a good man, and that’s not true until it is … The story is about the fact that you decide from one moment to the next whether you’re going to do the right thing. And what makes the story moving and heroic is when people choose to do the right thing in spite of what they might choose. That seems to me to be an important story to tell right now in a darkening world.

“I want to see stories about people who choose to do the right thing when they might as well not. You want to believe that Baelor might just as well kill you as protect you, and that is true. He might. And he has. He’s won a famous battle, the Hammer and the Anvil, they called Baelor and his brother. These two men have killed, and there is a familial cruelty there that’s available to Baelor. That he chooses to do something we regard as heroic is what happens, but it happens in spite of what might happen. And I find that thrilling.”

What makes this even more thrilling is the extra layer of drama that is thrown into this Trial now. You obviously had the central narrative happening with Dunk and Aerion squaring off, but you now have a chance to add this other layer to it, as well. This may not be a Targaryen civil war in line with House of the Dragon, but it is notable nonetheless.

What are you hoping to see from Baelor moving into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

