Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 14, 2026?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you are hoping to have some laughter at the end of Valentine’s Day, we do not blame anyone for hoping that more of this show is on the way.

So are we actually about to get lucky with a new installment? Unfortunately, the simple answer that we have to that right now is no. While it was great to have a relatively recent run of new episodes, the series is now off the air until February 28. If you are someone who watches the network with some regularity, then you may know the obvious reason for it already in the Winter Olympics. There is simply no real way to deliver this with the broadcasting commitment that is present with the Games.

Now with all of that being said, there is still some stuff worthy of getting excited about down the road. We have known for a little while now that the February 28 installment is going to be hosted by Connor Storrie, a move that represents SNL betting big on Heated Rivalry. While the breakout hockey drama is not the actor’s first role, he became an overnight sensation because of it and we have no real idea how he will fare on the show’s famous stage. That is a part of the fun with a show like this sometimes — it is the thrill of unpredictability!

As for beyond that, NBC did confirm this week that you will get something more familiar in Ryan Gosling, who seems to come on every time he has a new movie to promote, on March 7. There is also an episode currently slated for the 14th, but no host has been confirmed for it at this particular moment.

