Palm Royale season 3 renewal: A February 2026 update

Now that we are almost at the midway point of February, is there a chance more news on Palm Royale season 3 will surface?

At this point, we do think there is an increased amount of demand for some sort of insight here, and for good reason. Season 2 has been over now for weeks, and we certainly think it ended in a way that left the door open for a lot more stories in Maxine’s world. It really comes down at this point to what Apple TV wants to do, and there is not too much out there right now that makes things clear in the slightest.

Are we still cautiously optimistic about the future here? Sure, with the biggest reason being that it makes sense for Apple — or really any streaming service out there — to want to remain invested in Kristen Wiig as a series lead. Also, Palm Royale has a great cast and there is an ability here to continuously bring in some other people who could do some great work. It would be strange to see a show like this end in what feels like a less-than-celebratory manner.

Given that season 2 seemed to perform at least reasonably well for the streamer, our sentiment is that there will likely be at least one more season — but when are we going to hear about it? That has to be at least one of the major lingering questions. What we can say is that while a renewal is possible this month, Apple could take up to a few months to figure this out before things would start to get a little bit unusual. They may also want to spend some time analyzing the long-term ratings; to be specific, people who catch up on the show after the fact if it starts to spread via word-of-mouth.

