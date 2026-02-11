James Van Der Beek, Dawson’s Creek and DWTS alum, dead at 48

Some absolutely devastating news has come out from the entertainment world today. Following a lengthy battle with cancer, James Van Der Beek has died at 48.

In a post on Instagram, the actor’s family confirmed the news with the following statement:

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Van Der Beek was best known to many for his work on Dawson’s Creek that stretched across several seasons, plus also the iconic role in Varsity Blues. He went on to play a hilariously heightened version of himself on Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, one of the most underrated comedies of his generation. More recently, he competed on Dancing with the Stars alongside Emma Slater, where viewers had the opportunity to get to know the real him. He came across as kind and committed to his routines, while also being open about what he and his family had gone through in their lives. He first went public with his cancer diagnosis back in 2024.

We do hope that viewers remember him as one of the defining actors of the early millennium, someone who helped get viewers engrossed into specific worlds and characters. As a person, we equally hope that his vulnerability touched many, as he showed that it is okay to express pain while also brave enough to tackle issues head-on. We do imagine that even more tributes to him are going to be coming out in the hours and days to come. Here is one tribute that has been shared already by Hannah Brown, who competed opposite him in the ballroom competition:

This is heartbreaking to hear. I am beyond thankful to have met James and experienced his light, joy, and talent. Sending your beautiful family so much love and prayers.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to James Van Der Beek’s family and all who loved him during this difficult time.

