Shrinking season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Jimmy the lecturer?

When Shrinking season 3 episode 4 arrives on Apple TV next week, you are going to have a chance to see “The Field.” This is an episode that could have a lot of great content from start to finish, and that includes throwing Jimmy into an awkward and difficult situation from the get-go.

Then again, it is one that Gaby willingly wants him to do: Speak at her class. He may not be a perfect therapist by any means, but he is relatable and a lot of his tools do work. She clearly is going to know that better than anyone, hence the decision that she’s made in the first place.

If you look below, you can see the full Shrinking season 3 episode 4 synopsis with some other news on what is ahead:

Gaby invites Jimmy to speak to her class. When Derek ends up in the hospital, Liz has issues with their son. Paul has an important realization.

The realization for Paul is probably the one we are the most interested in at this point, mostly because there is no clear indicator as to what that will be. Is it about his patients, or about his own handling of Parkinson’s? This season has been so far difficult on Harrison Ford’s character, mostly due to the fact that he is having to learn to be more reliant on other people — and that is certainly not something that he is used to doing much of the time.

Given that we are still early on in the season, it does feel fair to anticipate a lot of changes all across the board for some of these characters. Because of that, our advice is to go ahead and be prepared for anything from top to bottom — and some laughs along the way.

