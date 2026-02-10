Ahsoka season 2 premiere date: A February 2026 update

Is there any legitimate chance that we learn more about Ahsoka season 2 between now and the end of February? We certainly cannot blame anyone who wants to get more news on the Rosario Dawson series, and for one simple reason: It has been a long time at this point since season 1 premiered. Also, filming for the latest chapter wrapped this past fall.

So what is going on with the Disney+ – Star Wars series behind the scenes? Why hasn’t it been promoted that much as of yet? Well, there are actually some pretty simple explanations for a lot of this, beginning with a matter of priorities. This spring, a lot of the emphasis is going to be on the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu, which Disney and Lucasfilm are hoping will spice up the movie business again with the franchise. Meanwhile, we tend to think that Ahsoka Tano’s story will come back in the late summer or early fall. Once we get on the other side of the film, we tend to think that promotion will kick off more in earnest.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more great TV reactions and reviews!

Because of everything that we’ve already said, we would admittedly be surprised if we learned a lot about the second season either now or even next month. There is no real reason for Disney to release much five or six months away! The one thing that we are reasonably confident about right now is the simple fact that when the show does come back, we aren’t going to see Ahsoka and Sabine Wren trapped on that planet forever. While the first season created a big cliffhanger, it feels like one that has to be resolved quickly for the sake of furthering along the story.

Above all else, we just want season 2 to have a great story — a lot of the action sequences feel like a given.

What are you hoping to see from Ahsoka season 2 whenever it does actually arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







