Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC, February 11, 2026?

Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? It goes without saying, but we want to see more of the comedy back as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to step in and share the most-unfortunate reminder that based on where things currently stand, we are going to be waiting a while to see what is next. After all, the Winter Olympics are currently happening over at NBC, and this is the sort of event that is going to make a lot of rival networks pause and consider whether or not they really want to air opposite that sort of thing. In the case of ABC here, they realize that there is no real point in doing it, as there is still plenty of time to air the remainder of this season.

As for when you can expect Quinta Brunson and the rest of the Abbott Elementary cast to come back, the simple answer here is Wednesday, March 4. Why so long? Well, technically ABC had a spot the week prior after the Olympics were over, but they are using that to deliver a one-hour premiere for the long-awaited Scrubs revival. We still have to wait and see if that ends up becoming a big success or not. If it does, you can argue that it will actually help the Abbott crew generate even more attention for themselves.

The unfortunate reality at present is that we are still too far away to even have more insight on the next new episode — but we hope that this changes over the next week or two. ABC does not often deliver a ton of details about upcoming episodes of this show, but we are cautiously optimistic that they will at least release something to make us a bit more eager for the next chapter.

