SWAT Exiles premiere date hopes as filming wraps

For those of you who have been hoping for a long time to see SWAT Exiles arrive, we have more news that is starting to bring us in the right direction!

According to a report from Deadline, the Shemar Moore spin-off of the original show has officially finished production. With that being said, though, there is no official news as of yet regarding when it will premiere. The original series (see above) aired on CBS for many years, but there is no clear home for Exiles as of yet. That adds to all the questioning as to when we could see it — after all, it needs a home before a premiere date actually can be announced!

So what are the likely destinations for the show at this point? There are a handful. The aforementioned site notes that Fox and Prime Video were two places that previously were interested, but that there may be more now after some acquired series, including The Hunting Wives as well as Heated Rivalry, have performed really well for Netflix and HBO Max, respectively. We know that Netflix did generate some attention around the original SWAT, so we would not rule that out here. The benefit for the new series is that it is not incredibly expensive to make, and you are also getting an established audience.

What is the show about?

Well, Moore’s character of Hondo is coming out of forced retirement to lead a new team, one that sounds like it will be consisting of misfits and people perhaps left astray in other places. It is an underdog story in some way, and we know that at least some other cast members from the original show will turn up here in guest spots.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

