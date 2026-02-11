Is Shifting Gears new tonight on ABC, February 11, 2026?

Is Shifting Gears new tonight over on ABC? Of course, we do not blame anyone who wants more of the Kat Dennings – Tim Allen sitcom. There are not a lot of shows within this genre on the air right now and through that, we will take whatever we can get.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to step in here with a bit of the bad news: You are going to be waiting for a pretty long time to dive into this world once more. Not only is there no episode tonight, there will not be one until this fall, at the earliest. Last week was the season 2 finale! While the show had more episodes this time around than season 1, it is still a relatively short run compared to most multi-camera comedies out there.

Now, this is where we can at least issue a silver lining here: We are very-much optimistic that you are going to be seeing a Shifting Gears season 3 down the road. Why in the world wouldn’t that happen? The ratings for season 2 were very-much strong and in general, we do tend to think that multi-camera sitcoms are a worthy long-term investment. They provide escapism, have a pretty established filming schedule, and often can last for several years.

When will we get official news on the future?

Well, the latest will be at some point in May; however, there is a legitimately good chance that ABC announces something before then. If they are committed to delivering more of the show and they know it, why wait? The faster that more news comes out, the earlier the writers can start to plan some of the stories. That could also be useful when you think that there are certain guest stars you are more likely to get when you tell them far in advance.

What do you most want to see moving into Shifting Gears when it returns?

