The Agency season 2 premiere date: A February 2026 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about The Agency season 2 between now and the end of February? This is a show we’ve been very-much excited to see back for some time and yet, here we are still waiting for Paramount+ to release some more news.

So what is going on here? Well, in part because of the show’s filming locations, the producers and cast have done a great job of keeping information under wraps. It would not be a huge surprise if we did finally hear something more about the series’ return (under its new The Agency: Central Intelligence title) before the end of the month, but that does not mean that we will actually be seeing the show return super-soon.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see even more great TV reactions and reviews!

At this point, we tend to think that the absolute earliest we are going to be seeing the series on the air is at some point in April, but it could still be later than that. We also feel like we’re going to be gearing up for a story that is dramatic, intense, and also timely. We know from the first season that there are often topical connections that are not even intentional; some just come as a result of the story being released in a tumultuous time within the world.

No matter when we see The Agency back, whether it be in the spring or the summer, there is no denying that the bar is going to be set sky-high. The first season, after all, was well-received critically, an we tend to think that there were already high expectations why back when thanks to the original source material. Let’s just hope the cast brings their A-game, but also that the creative team does still find some ways to legitimately surprise us.

What do you want to see on The Agency season 2 when the show eventually arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







