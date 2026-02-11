Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 2/11?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Beyond just that, what can we say about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?

If you saw the promo last week, then you may know that there is some really exciting stuff coming up in a three-part crossover event — and beyond that, one that is going to bring Jesse Lee Soffer (Halstead) and Tracy Spiridakos (Upton) back after some time away. This is all worthy of tremendous excitement, even if it is for this particular event and nothing more.

Unfortunately, this is where we do also have to share the unfortunate news that there is no new episode of any Chicago show tonight, and the plan is for the crossover to arrive on March 4. To better build up the excitement, here is some of the information that is out there for the three-part event:

Firehouse 51 is called to an airfield when a passenger jet suddenly goes silent mid-air, triggering a high-stakes emergency. Their discovery cracks open a bigger and deadlier mystery — one with consequences that could ripple far beyond the runway and put countless lives in jeopardy.

Of course, it is our hope that as we do get closer to the event happening, we are going to have a chance to learn more about each individual episode. For now, we are of the belief that this is going to be one of those seamless events where you really have to see the whole thing to be fully immersed into the story — this is not just one actor hopping to another show and that’s it.

Following the crossover, it is our feeling that March 11 is going to feature the three shows settling back into more of their traditional pattern.

