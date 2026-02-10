Doctor Who season 16: Exec on long-term plans

We are very-much happy about the fact that a Doctor Who Christmas Special is coming to BBC One at the end of the year. After that, though, is when things start to become a bit more mysterious.

After all, here is just a tiny slice of what remains unanswered. There is no direct answer as to who the next Doctor is going to be. Note only that, but there is no international partner as of yet. The Disney+ deal is seemingly not moving forward, but will there be other interested parties? We do think it is likely, and we honestly would not mind if they aren’t as big-budget as what we just had. The thing that really matters the most at this point is imagination.

Speaking per Deadline about the future, here is some of what Zai Bennett, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, BBC Studios Global Content, had to say regarding the franchise’s future plans:

“We’re a big important part of Doctor Who and are all motivated to make sure Doctor Who has a long and flourishing life. We’ve got the Christmas special coming. After that, it’s time for us all to work on it.”

Now, it is really our hope that we do get more information regarding the next global partner by the summer, mostly because it would be nice entering the Christmas Special to know that there is something else down the pipeline. (Of course, it would also be nice to know if Billie Piper is playing the next Doctor, or if that is a part of some long and elaborate ruse.)

