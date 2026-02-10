Is Fallout new tonight on Prime Video, February 10, 2026?

Is Fallout new tonight on Prime Video? We would not blame anyone who wanted to dive back into the wasteland in the near future.

Unfortunately, though, this is where we do come bearing some of the bad news: We are going to be waiting a good while to see Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, and the rest of the cast back on the air. Last week served as the epic season 2 finale, meaning that we are just left to sit back and speculate now on where the journey will take some of these characters.

So what more can we say about Fallout season 3 now? Well, for starters, production is going to be starting up in the months ahead in the greater Los Angeles area, with the goal (per producers) being to get the series back as soon as humanly possible. We do tend to think that there is going to be an interest in having it on the air at some point next year, though we are thinking spring or summer.

As for the stories…

As of right now, the top arc has to be The Ghoul as he heads off to Colorado in continued hope of finding his family. (Or, at least we think he is going there are this point.) Meanwhile, Lucy and Maximus are back together after spending most of the season apart, so what can you expect for the two of them relationship-wise? We know that there has been affection there but at the same time, they are totally different people than they were back in season 1.

Hopefully, season 3 leads to many more of the video-game adaptation, as there is no evidence at present that it is about to come to a close.

What do you most want to see on Fallout season 3 when the show eventually premieres?

