Down Cemetery Road season 2 premiere date: February 2026 update

As we dive further into the month of February, can you expect any further news when it comes to Down Cemetery Road season 2 at Apple TV?

Well, first and foremost here, we would not blame anyone who wanted a larger understanding of what is ahead for the Emma Thompson – Ruth Wilson series. The first season was intense, dramatic, and above all else thoroughly entertaining. It has been renewed for more, which makes sense given that Mick Herron has more stories out there featuring the characters of Zoe and Sarah. The problem here is simply having to wait around for what is next.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking of waiting, we imagine that we are going to be doing more of that for the foreseeable future. Down Cemetery Road season 2 will not kick off production for at least a couple of months and through that, it is hard to imagine we will have more news for the foreseeable future. We also do not imagine that it is going to air again until we get around to the new year. Sure, we don’t expect it to be as bad a wait as we’ve seen for other Apple series, but it’s still a long time when we’ve grown accustomed to seeing another Herron adaptation in Slow Horses every single year.

While you wait for more news on the future of the series, we simply suggest checking out the official season 2 synopsis:

Season two reunites Zoë Boehm (Thompson) and Sarah Trafford (Wilson) chasing down another twisted mystery. After a woman falls in front of a train, Zoë is called in to investigate, but this seemingly simple case soon upends her life as she and Sarah find themselves navigating the glamorous but ruthless world of black market antiquities. Matters take a deadly turn when they stumble into the path of a brutal serial killer who will stop at nothing to cover up his crimes.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Down Cemetery Road season 2 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







