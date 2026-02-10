Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 8 spoilers: The epic finale

As we look towards Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 8 on Hulu next week, there are of course many things to mention. How can it not when you are talking about the finale?

Ultimately, this has to be an installment that gives a certain pleasure of closure when it comes to Lucy’s story. We know that there has not been a lot of public conversation yet about a season 4, and that means that there may be even pressure on everyone to get things together. There is going to be drama, and there will almost certainly be some heartbreak as well. This is a show that has never held anything back when it comes to destructive relationships and because of that, we tend to think it would be silly to assume that this is going to be the case here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some other TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 8 (“Are You Happy Now, That I’m on My Knees?”) synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

A scandal erupts at Baird College. When shocking truths come to light, consequences follow for everyone.

If there is one more blanket thing we can say here, it is rather simple: Get ready for at least one more twist. So much of the entire DNA of this show has been about creating buzzworthy moments that people are going to be discussing for a rather long time. Why, all of a sudden, would you expect anything different here? This could actually be the producers’ opportunity to deliver what could be the biggest jaw-droppers that we have had a chance to see so far. Just buckle up, watch as soon as you can to the time it streams, and if you can’t, remember to stay off of social media for as long as possible.

What do you want to see moving into the Tell Me Lies season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







