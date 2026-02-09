Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: Did Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga deliver?

There has been a great deal of discussion regarding the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show with Bad Bunny front and center. However, not that much has been said about the performance itself. So how did the artist (also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) fare when compared to past halftime shows?

The first thing that we can note here is that the staging here was pretty fantastic right away, and it is honestly amazing how they managed to transform the field in such a short span of time. This then brought us into what was an explosion of culture and energy.

One thing that is pretty commendable from the start here was that there was no clear effort from Bad Bunny to try and change his show in response to any critiques in advance. He came out and stuck to his music, delivering something similar vocally to what we’ve seen from him on Saturday Night Live and other shows. We do think it is stronger than some past Super Bowl shows by virtue of its creativity and storytelling. Is it going atop the pyramid with what we saw with Prince, arguably the greatest Halftime Show of all time? It’s hard to argue that.

As for the surprises…

We had Lady Gaga! Not only that, but she performed a pretty unique rendition of “Die with a Smile” that fit more into Bad Bunny’s musical aesthetic. She then stuck around on stage after, helping to turn this into more of a real party atmosphere. (Maybe it helped that there was a wedding going on?)

One thing we will be curious about after the fact is hearing about the ratings for the show. Was it able to reach new audiences, or people who aren’t generally as buzzed about Halftime Shows? That had to be the hope here, but amidst the music, there some genuinely heartfelt moments. We’d consider the entire event a success, even if responses online end up being polarizing.

What did you think about the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show with Bad Bunny?

