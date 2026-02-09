Is Brilliant Minds new tonight on NBC, February 9?

Is Brilliant Minds new tonight on NBC? We certainly would love to share some good news when it comes to the future of the Zachary Quinto series … but do we have it? Well, unfortunately, it is probably still not the news a lot of people out there want.

As a matter of fact, we would say there’s a double dose of it in general. Not only is there no new episode tonight, but it honestly remains unclear when the series will come back. The original plan was for it to air following the Olympics, but that has since changed. Now, it seems as though we are going to be waiting until some point later in the spring. NBC has already decided to expand The Voice to two hours, meaning there is longer room on the schedule.

So is this bad news for the future of Brilliant Minds? At this point, it is fair to argue that the answer here is a pretty clear “yes.” The ratings for the second season had dropped off significantly from the first, and that was a troubling sign almost from the get-go. All of this suggests that pending some sort of massive performance on streaming, the show is likely to be canceled at the end of the season. (Consider this your call to action online if you enjoy it!)

The performance of the medical drama does in some ways speak to how difficult it can be to launch a new show on network television. NBC in general does still have some scripted hits, but many of them are a part of long-running franchises. We would argue that their last true breakout scripted-drama property was This Is Us, and it has been over for a pretty long while now.

