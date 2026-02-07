Call the Midwife season 15 episode 5 promo: Dr. Timothy Turner?

Tomorrow night on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to dive more into Call the Midwife season 15 episode 5 — and yes, this one is huge.

So what will the central story here be? Let’s just say that if there was ever an hour of TV that could make you feel old, this is it. Timothy Turner is now poised to return — and as a doctor, no less? So much has changed for him over the years, but he does seem intent at this point in following his father’s legacy.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a Call the Midwife promo that sets up at least some of this story, plus a number of other medical cases and challenges at the same exact time. We do not necessarily think that Timothy’s appearance here means that he will be around the rest of the season, but he will remain a pretty important part of the show’s overall universe.

As we do get into this episode, and really the remainder of the season, we do still have to remember here that when it comes to the long-term future of the series, we are looking towards the end of an era. While we do think there is more of this world coming (both in terms of a feature film and eventually a season 16), there will be a break as a prequel is coming before either of them. We would not say that we are building towards finality, but there could be huge changes not just for Nonnatus House, but all of Poplar. Prepare accordingly.

