Silo season 3 premiere date: What Apple TV omission means

Over this past week Apple TV had a massive press event, one that honored a number of their shows in between Shrinking, Pluribus, Your Friends & Neighbors, and many others. They also released info about upcoming new series and in general, there was a lot to be excited about with all of this … but not for Silo?

This is where things get strange, and it continues along a trend that we have discussed here and there in the past. Despite the Rebecca Ferguson series being enormously popular (and being done with production since last May), the streaming service has yet to reveal either a date or a window for it. A lot of other shows including For All Mankind and Sugar have also had premiere-date reveals … but still nothing with the Hugh Howey adaptation.

Now, we recognize that there is a school of thought that the lack of season 3 news means that we will not be seeing it back until mid-summer at the earliest — and we do understand that. Given how popular the series is, we do tend to think it benefits Apple to get news out there sooner rather than later.

However, we would not sit here and say that it is guaranteed at all that you are going to be waiting that long. Silo is one of those shows that does not need some sort of press day or elaborate reveal to set up a premiere date or a teaser. It could be revealed at any time. We do tend to think that we are going to be waiting until late April or early May at this point, but we do not want to view the show’s omission so far as any sort of sure-fire sign. Because the series already has a season 4 renewal, there is no real value in them stretching out these episodes to avoid a longer break later. We tend to think at this point that season 4 will air next year — and as so many of you mat know at this point, that is going to serve as the end of the line.

