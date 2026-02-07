All’s Fair season 2 premiere date: A February 2026 update

As we dive further into the month of February, is there a chance that we are going to hear more about All’s Fair season 2 over at Hulu?

At this point, it obviously feels like the first thing to note is simply that more is ahead. While the Kim Kardashian – Naomi Watts series was polarizing (to say the least), it did generate big numbers and a lot of attention. Our hope is that the powers-that-be are going to look at what worked with the first season and then simply try to make it stronger moving forward.

Unfortunately, you are going to be disappointed if you are out there hoping to get some more news on the series in the relatively near future. Filming for the second season is not slated to begin until at least the spring, so we imagine that it will be that long before we start to get any major news now on what is ahead. That is without even considering that a premiere date will probably not be announced until months after filming is done!

In theory, you could argue that All’s Fair could be back for season 2 close to the end of the year, but that is a really fast turnaround and by virtue of that, we would not sit around and proclaim it to be a sure thing. Even when the episodes are ready to go, there is still a chance that we could be stuck waiting a while for Hulu to announce the news. They have the luxury here of going at their own pace, and they really do not have to worry about rushing anything along. We do tend to think the best-case scenario is that the producers take their time to focus on some of the things that worked the most about season 1.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

