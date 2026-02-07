The Studio season 2 premiere date: A February 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about The Studio season 2, whether it be a premiere date or casting news, before the month is over?

There are certainly a few different things worth noting here when it comes to the future of the Seth Rogen comedy, but we cannot go too far without remembering once more the devastating loss of Catherine O’Hara. It remains unclear whether she filmed anything for this season prior to her passing, but we would imagine that the entirety of it will be dedicated to her memory. Television productions are a family environment in some ways — you spend so much time with people that within a really short amount of time, you become extremely close to almost all of them.

In getting back to The Studio itself, filming for the new season kicked off this year and as of right now, we imagine that it is going to encompass the next few months. Our general sentiment at the moment here is that we’ll be lucky to see the season close to the end of the year and if not then, early 2027 feels like a suitable spot. Because of the way in which this show is intricately filmed, we do not think that there is going to be some time where you need to get it edited and pieced together properly after the fact.

The biggest challenge the show actually faces at this point may simply be expectations. Remember that the first season was an overwhelming success for Apple TV, generating critical acclaim and a ton of Emmy Awards. You need to find a way to still surprise people, whether that be with some of the stories or the actual guest stars who appear. (It definitely feels like we will see more directors.)

What more do you want to see heading into The Studio season 2 when it arrives?

