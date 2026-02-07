The Amazing Race 39 premiere date: A February 2026 update

As we dive deeper into the month of February, is there are a chance we will learn anything more about The Amazing Race 39?

After all, this is a reality show that we’ve been lucky to learn a little bit about over the past few months already! Production for this season has already wrapped — we tend to think it is a little easier to film in secret when you are largely outside of America. CBS only officially renewed it last month, but that was largely a foregone conclusion. We are now just simply in a spot where we are eagerly awaiting more insight, including just when it will actually surface.

So for the time being, what is the most likely date for that? Let’s just say it feels right to still shift attention to the fall. We would understand any frustration out there that the network is going to sit on a completed season for almost a full year, but this wouldn’t be the first time that they’ve done this with The Amazing Race. They are going to want to find the proper spot on the schedule and with the 90-minute format, you really just have to look towards Survivor 51. They already have a show set for after Survivor 50 in America’s Culinary Cup and we think that if executives had their way, they would love to set it up so that you have the Phil Keoghan series in the fall and the cooking competition in the spring.

Ultimately, we are not likely going to get an official premiere date anytime soon. The best thing that you can hope for is confirmation on either its timeslot or place in the fall schedule within a couple of months.

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 39?

Do you think it is a lock for the fall? Be sure to share all of your thoughts and hopes now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates

