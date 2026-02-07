Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date: February 2026 update

At some point between now and the end of February, are we going to learn more about a Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date? What about the future of the show in general?

Well, if you are not aware, let’s just kick things off with the rather welcome news that production has been underway on the latest chapter of the prequel for a good while now. There are a couple of things that we are excited for already, starting with the fact that we will have more of it this time around! There are eight episodes that will comprise the story this time around, an increase of two from what we had back in season 1. We also know that Arrakis is going to play a much larger role, and that could tie the show back into what you saw in some of the movies.

As great as a lot of this information is, we do not think that we are going to be getting a lot more news on the future of Dune: Prophecy within the relatively near future. This is a series that seemingly will air at some point in 2026, but it is probably going to be around October or November at the earliest. If we are lucky, a premiere date will be revealed in the late summer and at that point, we hope that we will start to see more footage.

As for how much more story we are going to get…

Well, the cool thing here is that because the show is set so far in the past, we are looking at a situation where there is a lot of wiggle room when it comes to the story — and no need to shut things down right away.

