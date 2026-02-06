Is Sheriff Country new tonight on CBS, February 6, 2026?

Is Sheriff Country new tonight on CBS? We do not blame anyone for wanting more of the Morena Baccarin show at this point, especially when you remember how long it has been since the last episode aired. Also, remember the cliffhanger we were left on! There are still major questions regarding whether or not Travis is going to survive.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to barge in here with the bad news that, once more, we will be waiting a while to get the show back. With tonight kicking off the Winter Olympics the network is putting the show on hold, and the plan remains to bring it back on Friday, February 27. This episode will serve as a great means to resolve that cliffhanger, but at the same time, we certainly hope that we are going to learn a little more on a few other stories, as well! There could be a plot or two introduced that remain relevant here for quite some time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details on what to expect, check out the Sheriff Country season 1 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Crucible, Part 2” – With Travis’ life on the line and the sheriff’s office under attack, Mickey must do whatever it takes to protect her people, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for the schedule beyond this episode, we do tend to think that we’ll get at least 2-3 more new consecutive episodes before another possible break due to the NCAA Tournament. From there, fingers crossed we’ll have new stuff leading all the way to the finale.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now regarding Sheriff Country and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see on Sheriff Country when it returns to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







