Who is Ken Kern? The Lincoln Lawyer airs title card tribute

Who is Ken Kern? At the end of The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 episode 6 on Netflix today, viewers may have noticed a title card tribute. These are often meant to honor someone near and dear to the show family. They live on in all future airings, and we do think that they facilitate opportunities for viewers to learn more about who they are.

In many cases, tributes like this one are for an individual who was largely out of the public eye. There are so many people who make the Michael Connelly adaptation work; you have all the actors you see on-screen every single episode, but then also writers, directors, crew members, and people working in all sorts of behind-the-scenes roles. This leads us ultimately to Kern and the impact that he ultimately made.

According to a report from Decider (confirmed by a representative for The Lincoln Lawyer), Kern worked as an accountant on the series, a valuable position to ensure the show ran smoothly. He was essential to the success of the series, and clearly meaningful to everyone who worked on it. These people are often the unsung heroes, and that does make a tribute following their passing all the more important. It also leaves a void that the show must fill for future installments; in the case of the Netflix legal drama, it has already been renewed for season 5 and could easily go on for many more seasons after the fact.

Beyond just honoring Kern, one other thing that the show has done with this title card is set an important precedent. It serves as a reminder that the series takes care of its own, and wants viewers to understand that everyone involved is linked in a critical way. Television productions are difficult and at times, you see your work families almost as much as your real ones. That makes a loss like this all the more difficult.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Kern’s family during this difficult time. We hope that the tribute does come as a source of comfort as more and more viewers discover it.

