Dark Winds renewed early for season 5 at AMC

If you are eager to see a Dark Winds season 5 happen at AMC, let’s just go ahead and share the great news right now!

Today, the folks over at the cable network officially announced that the Zahn McClarnon series is going to be back for that aforementioned fifth season. We imagine that there will be more drama, a lot more mystery, and also some great character work at the same exact time. Production is going to kick off next month in New Mexico, with the plan being for it to premiere at some point in 2027. We will share more information here in due time.

As a part of a big statement today, here is what a few interested parties had to say.

Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer of AMC Networks and President of AMC Studios – “Over four seasons, Dark Winds has masterfully blended compelling character-driven stories, Navajo culture, spirituality and breathtaking cinematography. We are elated to continue the journey alongside showrunner John Wirth and the incomparable Zahn McClarnon … Our extraordinary producing and creative team, cast and crew have crafted a gripping crime drama that continues to be embraced by fans and widely celebrated by critics. We can’t wait to share more of this incredible story with audiences across the globe.”

McClarnon – “Thank you to Kristin Dolan, Dan McDermott, and all of AMC Networks for continuing to support and believe in Dark Winds … It’s such a privilege to embody the character of Joe Leaphorn, and I’m excited to return to Santa Fe with this amazing cast and crew to craft another thrilling season of the show that means so much to all of us.”

John Wirth, showrunner – “For four seasons now AMC Networks has provided us with the opportunity to entertain audiences through the unique lens of a traditional crime story set on the Navajo Nation in 1972. We are one of one and never take this strong support for granted. Thanks to everyone at AMC Networks, our talented writing staff, stunning cast, and a Santa Fe crew that’s become a training ground for Native artists, we’re thrilled to be coming back for a fifth season of Dark Winds.”

Now, let’s celebrate that the arrival of season 4 is coming on February 15 — it is a mere matter of days away!

