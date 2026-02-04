The Institute season 2 spoilers: Game of Thrones alum joins

We know that The Institute season 2 is going to be coming to MGM+ at some point later this year. Why not celebrate with another dose of casting news?

According to a report from Deadline, the always-fantastic Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones) has joined the cast of the Stephen King adaptation. His role is that of Nolan Reeves, described as “an eccentric European tech billionaire and one of the Institute’s financial backers with an ambitious agenda all his own.”

Based at least on what we saw at the end of season 1 alone, it does feel clear that we are going to see a far larger universe moving forward. The end of season 1 signaled closure for at least one Institute, but how much more is out there at this point? Who is working with Sigsby? There are a lot of different questions that do need to be explored.

We have noted this in the past, but one of the larger challenges entering this particular season is going beyond the source material in a fairly significant way. We do recognize that some shows have a real challenge with that. However, the one thing this one does have going for it are some conversations with King himself, as they can pick his brain a little bit to see what other sort of ideas come together here. We hope that this season will allow us to see some other interesting characters, while also maintaining a level of psychological horror amidst the science fiction.

Also, it would certainly not come as a surprise if some other notable actors join Allen on the show soon. We tend to think that for now, we are still in the table-setting portion of things.

