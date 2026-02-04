FROM season 4 premiere date, teaser, new details from MGM+

We know that it has been a long wait to get more news on FROM season 4 over at MGM+, but here is where we arrive at a welcome announcement: We know when the show is back!

Today, the fine folks at the network / streaming service confirmed that on Sunday, April 19, you are going to see the Harold Perrineau series return with new ones, which will hopefully be as terrifying and twisted as anything that we’ve seen so far. Coming off of the death of Jim, we certainly know that the stakes are higher than ever. Sure, Tabitha and others are starting to learn the truth about this community, but are there more consequences still coming?

Well, if you head over to the link here now, you can see a new teaser that very-much suggests that this could be the case. You also do get more of the mysterious Man in Yellow, the person responsible for Jim’s death and perhaps much of the community in general.

Below, you can get a few more details on what is ahead via the FROM season 4 synopsis:

In Season Four, the closer the residents of town get to the answers they seek, the more terrifying their search becomes. Who is the Man in Yellow, and what does he want? Will Jade and Tabitha’s revelation be the key to finally going home? How much longer can Boyd hold the town together, even as his body and mind are falling apart? And what role will the town’s most recent arrival play in the events to come? Season Four will open doors that some in town will end up wishing had remained closed.

If you have not managed to get on board the FROMily as of yet, now is the time to make that happen! There is so much stuff to be excited about at present.

