Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 7 spoilers: More on surprises ahead

There are only two more episodes remaining on Tell Me Lies season 3, so how in the world can the Hulu series tie everything up? We are certainly left to wonder. At the same time, you could also argue that they are not even trying to do that at all. Given that so much of the series is tumultuous and messy, you can make the argument that come the end of the finale, we are left to pick up the pieces.

Given that so much of the narrative is predicated on surprises, of course no one affiliated with the show is going to share much in advance. Yet, we are more than fine to hand out a generous dose of hype now courtesy of Costa D’Angelo, who plays Alex.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube if you want more TV reactions and reviews!

Go ahead and take a look at what the advice the performer gave to The Hollywood Reporter leading in to the end of this season:

Yeah, it’s crazy. Just go for a walk. Take a few laps after it ends, get some sun. It’s insane. I think it’s going to blow up the internet. It’s crazy. So, enjoy.

Is that exciting? Nerve-wrecking? All of the above? We also think another component to all of this is not knowing whether or not a season 4 is going to happen. The show may be popular enough to merit it but at the same time, is the story there? These may be conversations happening behind the scenes already, but our advice remains simple: Focus on the story that is here in the present. In a way, thinking that there could be multiple seasons coming at some point further on could prove to be a distraction.

Related – Get more news now related to Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 7, including a synopsis

How do you think Tell Me Lies season 3 episode 7 will conclude?

Are you anticipating a huge cliffhanger to set up the finale? Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do, come back — there are so many other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







