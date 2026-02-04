Will Trent season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Is Faith in danger?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Will Trent season 4 episode 6 next week on ABC, of course there are many reasons for excitement!

First and foremost, though, it is simply worth noting that we are getting more of the mystery-drama at all in seven days. After all, High Potential will be off the air and beyond that, a lot of shows are going to be off the air due to the Winter Olympics. We do tend to think that Will Trent continuing is, in part, tied to the fact that it has only aired so many episodes this season at this point — it has a lot still to go, and the network will be hoping that its dedicated audience keeps it generating good numbers even up against the Games.

So what are we actually going to see moving forward here? Well, the end of tonight’s episode was spent with Will giving Faith a warning on the phone — but she continues to put on the act with Malcolm needed to keep herself safe. The promo for what lies ahead, meanwhile, signals that Faith is going to have to use all of her wills to ensure that she stays safe. It does not appear as though it is going to be easy.

Does she recognize that all of the pressure in the world is going to be on her to take the criminal group down? 100%, but she seems committed to getting it done. We hope that she can, but it does seem as though some danger is going to come her way before next week is over.

For the record, there is no synopsis publicly out there yet for next week’s episode — nonetheless, we think enough is out there to have us more than intrigued for what could be coming.

