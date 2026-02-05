Is The Hunting Party new tonight on NBC, February 5, 2026?

Is The Hunting Party new tonight on NBC? We have been lucky to see the series start with a nice run of episodes the past few weeks. Is that primed to continue?

Well, as happy as we would be to answer this question with a “yes,” that is simply not reality. The Melissa Roxburgh drama is now officially on its Olympic hiatus, with the plan being for it to return moving into February 26. at the very least, we can note that there is some good stuff primed for when the series is back.

If you missed the promo that surfaced last week, season 2 episode 5 is going to feature front and center an appearance from Frasier star Kelsey Grammer as an especially dangerous and narcissistic enemy of Bex and her team. One of the things that The Hunting Party has done a great job at so far this season is delivering the guest stars, and that is poised to be the case moving forward. This is not the first time that we’ve seen this particular actor go dark and menacing, but it should be a nice treat for a series like this. There is a lot to come still on the other side, as well, and we hope there are more details about all of it over the course of the weeks ahead.

If there is one more thing we could add here…

Well, let’s keep it rather simple. If you do want to see another season of the show, be sure to either watch live or stream on Peacock! The future is never guaranteed on network TV, and this one has an additional challenge due to it not being a part of some larger franchise or established IP. (At least season 1 is heading to Netflix to lend a helping hand.)

