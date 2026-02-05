Is Matlock new tonight on CBS, February 5, 2026?

Is Matlock new tonight on CBS? Trust us when we say that of course, we would love nothing more than to have the series back already. How can we not, since it has been months since we last saw it?

Unfortunately, we are at the point now of having to share some of the bad news that yet again, the Kathy Bates drama is on hiatus. The plan remains for it to return on February 26, on the other side of the Winter Olympics. For those new to the world of network TV, it is a little bit rare that we see a long break like this in the middle of a CBS season; the network just had to adjust as they do once every four years to what is happening around them.

Now that we’ve said all of that, why not work to set the stage for what is ahead when Matlock does return? Below, you can see the full synopsis for “Collateral,” an episode that features Matty and Olympia both laying it all on the line:

“Collateral” – Olympia and Matty each put together their own collateral for Julian, hoping to regain his trust after he makes a shocking discovery. Meanwhile, an injunction case takes a turn when their client is detained by ICE agents, forcing the team to shift gears to keep him with his family and prevent deportation, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Feb. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the good things that we have to report here is that on the other side of this story airing, we are going to get more episodes in the weeks that follow. We do tend to think that there’s going to be a nice, consecutive run to make up for all the time spent away.

