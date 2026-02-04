The Traitors US season 4: Lisa Rinna on Yam Yam exit drama

We recognize that there are a lot of talking point that came out of this past episode of The Traitors US, but one has really stood out for gameplay reasons: What Yam Yam said as he was being pulled away from the Banquet. Or, to frame this another way, the idea that he was allowed to say anything at all.

For the American version of the show, a Faithful being able to speak from “beyond the grave” has led to a wide array of debates across the reality TV world, with a major argument being that is is completely unfair to the Traitors who are left. Yam Yam, in this instance, was allowed to point the finger at Lisa Rinna in a way that would be interpreted as without bias. She was already on the hot seat, and you can argue that she would have been banished anyway at the past Roundtable. Unfortunately, we have no opportunity to know for certain.

What we can at least do is share something more from Rinna about the subject. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the consummate entertainer took the high road when asked about the controversy, and instead focused on the entertainment value:

It’s so funny because people are saying, “That’s not fair. He shouldn’t have been able to talk because he was dead.” Listen, I think it was so iconic because I murdered him. I didn’t murder him the way he says I’ve murdered him. And the way he screams out my name, I was sunk in that moment. We all knew it. There’s nothing I can do about it. But it was so funny because I really wanted to say, “It was the amulet you dumb dumb. It wasn’t the kiss!” But of course I couldn’t.

And I love Yam Yam so much. I really didn’t want to kill him, but I couldn’t kill Colton in that moment. He had his eyes too much on me and I just couldn’t take the risk. I knew Yam Yam would be an easy target because I knew he would love my amulet. It was so easy. And by the way, I did all the work. I knew I was putting a target on my back, but I knew my outfit was so fabulous, I knew the amulet would look so good on it. I was willing to take the risk to get cut because I got to have the iconic moment, and that’s what I’m all about at the end of the day.

Moving forward, we hope that The Traitors corrects the issue Yam Yam’s exit brought to light — but for now, we’re just ready to see if Rob and Candiace can find a way to fix the massive divide between them.

Do you think a situation like we saw with Yam Yam will ever happen again on The Traitors US?

