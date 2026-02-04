The Gilded Age season 4 premiere date: February update

At some point between now and the end of February, is there a chance for us to hear more about The Gilded Age season 4? It goes without saying that we’d love more insight on either the story or a tentative premiere date. As for getting it … let’s just say that this is a bit more of a difficult question to answer.

First and foremost, though, we begin with noting here that the HBO historical drama will of course be back for more and that alone pleases us a great deal. This is one of the rare shows out there that actually does seem to grow in audience every single year and that idea alone should be worthy of celebration. The storylines and the world have expanded, and we do tend to think there is an especially meaty story ahead for George and Bertha Russell. If they split up, what does it mean for themselves … and also society around them? You can say that Bertha has already been laying much of the groundwork…

Now, let’s navigate over to the subject of what we could learn before the month is done. There are some claims out there that production on season 4 will start soon, so keep your eyes peeled for that! By virtue of this, there is a chance that a few new cast additions will be reported.

Unfortunately, it remains true that we will not be seeing The Gilded Age season 4 premiere for quite some time. HBO has yet to say anything that gives us immense confidence that we are going to see the cast and crew back this year. The first few months of 2027 feel like the most likely window, largely due to how long it takes to make the show, but also the time needed to edit it together behind the scenes.

