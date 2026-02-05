Slow Horses season 6 premiere date: A February 2026 update

Is there a reasonable chance that news on Slow Horses season 6 will surface between now and the end of February? Make no mistake that we would love nothing more than to dive back into the world of Slough House once more! Season 5 was brilliant, twisted, and even funny at times; we would argue that it may be the Apple TV show’s finest outing yet, which is rare to say for a show so deep into its run.

If you are a diehard fan, then you may know already that season 6 is done with production, and has been for quite some time. This is where the attention then shifts to the aforementioned streaming service, who has to figure out what they want to do with the series … and when is the best time to release it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube if you want to get more TV reactions and reviews!

For most of February, we do continue to anticipate that we are going to be looking at a veritable wasteland when it comes to news on Slow Horses. Apple likes to release the Gary Oldman series in a yearly format, where you have a batch of six episodes for every single awards-season cycle. The Emmys already have season 5 under the eligibility window, which extends until the end of May. Because of this, we do not expect season 6 to launch until some point after that. Last year, a premiere date was announced in June; we tend to expect the same this time around.

If you want a brief reminder as to what the sixth season is going to look like for the series, we offer the official logline below:

Season six sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

It may not be much, but we will take every small tease we can at present.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Slow Horses season 6 when it arrives at Apple TV?

Be sure to let us know now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are more updates very much on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







