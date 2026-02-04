Shifting Gears season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the big season 2 finale at ABC tonight, what are the chances that a Shifting Gears season 3 ends up happening? Can you consider the Tim Allen comedy as close to a sure thing as we are ever going to get?

Of course, we do recognize that we are living within an era of network TV where it would be foolish to assume anything about the future of a show. Cancellations catch a lot of people be surprise — remember when one of Allen’s previous shows in Last Man Standing got the axe? We know that it was eventually revived, but still.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we have said everything above, the good news for Shifting Gears is that this is one of those series that has a good many things going for it. Take, for starters, the fact that Allen has another castmate in Kat Dennings who has a large following of her own, and we do think that it is the combination that has led to the show’s success. The ratings have been solid throughout the second season, and in general comedies are not as costly as hour-long dramas. We are also of the belief that ABC values having some sort of multi-camera comedy on the air, especially when they are increasingly rare to pull off.

Provided that we do get a season 3, the next question becomes simply when it could premiere. Our general feeling is that it makes sense to bring it back in the fall once more — it also remains to be seen whether they will continue to give it shorter runs, or pivot to doing something more in the 18-22 episode range.

ABC has until May to decide on the future here. In other words, they’ve got plenty of time.

Do you want to see a Shifting Gears season 3 happen over at ABC?

Beyond just that, are there any specific people who you would want to see guest star? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







