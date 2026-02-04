Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 14 return date at ABC

After what you see tonight on ABC, do you want to get an Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 14 return date? What about some other details on what lies ahead?

Of course, it has been rather nice to get so much of the Quinta Brunson series over the past several weeks; however, this is where we do have to emerge with a major caveat. One of the reasons this happened is because the network knew that there was going to be a long February hiatus. With the Winter Olympics right around the corner, they do not want to put this show in danger of losing any viewers. With that, they are planning to have it off the air until we get around to Wednesday, March 4. When it comes back, it is also going to have a new timeslot companion in the much-anticipated Scrubs revival, which is going to air the first two episodes one week prior.

Because the next Abbott Elementary episode is so far away, we unfortunately cannot sit here and say too much about what the story ahead is going to look like. It is our general feeling that we do not think the writers are going to do much to change the story from what we have seen so far, meaning that we are going to get some character arcs mixed in with some other notable event at the school. This is a pattern that has worked here for the past several years, so why change it?

As for the long-term future, we do not believe that we are going to be seeing this show go anywhere. While we do not necessarily think that this or any network comedy will go on forever, in this current era of TV, it feels like another season or two is a near-certainty here. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best.

