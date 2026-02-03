American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: Feb. 2026 update

With us now in February 2026, is there finally good news on the horizon regarding American Horror Story season 13?

To say that the wait here is long is putting it mildly and then some. After all, season 12 of the franchise (the polarizing Delicate) premiered all the way back in 2023, when the story was ultimately split in parts due to the industry strikes of that year. We had heard chatter regarding the future of the franchise after the fact and late last year, plans finally started to cement themselves. A number of big names including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, and even Jessica Lange (!) are all slated to come back. However, finer details about the story have yet to be revealed. There are signs that production will be starting up in the months ahead, which makes sense given that Bates and Bassett in particular are currently working on other shows.

At present, it feels highly unlikely that we are going to be hearing more about season 13 this month — at least when it comes to anything substantial. We tend to think the plan here is for a September or October release, one that fits in naturally with what FX has done over the years. Meanwhile, we also tend to think that Ryan Murphy will be eager to keep as many details under wraps for as long as he possibly can. Sure, there have been some seasons where plot details were unearthed in advance. However, there have also been others where things were kept in a fault until the night of the premiere.

In the end, we just want this season to feel like a proper celebration of all things Horror Story — it remains to be seen if this is the final chapter and if it is, we hope it concludes with a bang.

What are you hoping to see at this point moving into American Horror Story season 13?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

