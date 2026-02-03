High Potential season 2 episode 13 return date at ABC

Following what you see tonight on ABC, do you want to get the High Potential season 2 episode 13 return date, or a sense of what is ahead?

There are a number of different things that we could state within this article about the future, but let’s begin by simply noting that things are going to be a little complicated. While it does seem like the network is going to continue airing Will Trent during the Olympics, they will not look to do so with the Kaitlin Olson mystery series. Instead, there are repeats set for next week and it would not be a tremendous shock if we are stuck waiting until March 3 to see the next chapter. This is when ABC will be kicking off a new show in RJ Decker, and it may be a way to kick off the lineup again with a bang.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

If there is another reason for the network to do this, it would be having more High Potential episodes on the schedule closer to the end of the season. For the sake of good ratings, that may be preferential to them. We are of the belief that this show is likely going to be getting a third season, so whatever you can do to nurture it is a good thing.

As for what we expect future stories to look like…

There is of course a good bit of mystery here still but at the same time, we do think the show has a pretty clear format. Every single week we see Morgan and the whole team handed a new case, ones that are often either outlandish or impossible to solve. We foresee no real reason to think that this is about to change.

What do you most want to see moving into High Potential season 2 episode 13 on ABC?

Have you enjoyed most of the season so far? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







