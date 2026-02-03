A Man on the Inside renewed for season 3 at Netflix

Months removed from the launch of season 2 on Netflix, there is some great news to share regarding A Man on the Inside season 3. After all, the Ted Danson comedy is coming back!

Today, Deadline reported the news about the renewal, which is especially welcome once you consider that this particular green light was not set in stone. The ratings for season 2 were reportedly down versus season 1, but this move represents that the streaming service is really taking a gamble on quality here above all else. Both the first two seasons were well-received critically, and we do think it helps that this show does not carry with it the price tag of one of their top-dollar series like Stranger Things or Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

In a statement confirming the season 3 order, creator Mike Schur had the following to say:

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Netflix on another season of A Man on the Inside … It’s a true joy to work with this entire team, most especially the handsome, erudite, and monstrously talented Ted Danson, a true American treasure whose contract stipulates exactly what adjectives I am allowed to use while describing him in press releases.”

When will season 3 premiere?

This is a subject that we can discuss more in greater depth soon but for now, it feels reasonably easy to assume that we will be able to see it return at some point either late this year or in early 2027. A Man on the Inside is not one of those series that takes an extremely long time to film, so stories here can be turned around much quicker than you would see in a number of other places. A lot will depend here on when filming kicks off.

What do you want to see when it comes to A Man on the Inside season 3?

Are you glad that the show is coming back for more? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







