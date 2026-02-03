Best Medicine season 1 episode 6 spoilers: A blueberry festival

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to see Best Medicine season 1 episode 6 — an idea that does somewhat surprise us. After all, there are a number of shows that are opting to go off the air opposite the Winter Olympics; the Josh Charles led medical drama will not be one of them.

Is there a chance that it could succeed as a form of counter-programming? It is possible, just as it is that people may have caught up on Olympic highlights by the time primetime rolls around anyway. What we can say is that this show has found an audience within a relatively small amount of time, and that could continue if the writers continue to conjure up creative stories. After all, a big part of next week’s “Eyewitness Blues” feels straight out of Willy Wonka!

To get a few more details right now on what is ahead, be sure to see the Best Medicine season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

On the eve of Port Wenn’s annual blueberry festival, Martin treats a local man who has apparently become blue from eating too many blueberries. Also, Martin is disturbed by Aunt Sarah’s lack of attention to her health, Mark faces the repercussions when his vision issues may stem from his sexual history and Louisa is determined to win the pie competition in the all-new “Eyewitness Blues” episode of Best Medicine airing Tuesday, Feb 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BMD-106) (TV-14 D,L)

Now, one of the other real questions we have here is whether or not Martin is going to find a way to irritate half the town in the process of doing his work. That has been, in one way or another, one of the general themes of the entire story so far. We do think Port Wenn is lucky to have him, but that does not mean it often comes easy.

