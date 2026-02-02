Shrinking season 3 episode 2 sneak peek: Can Liz help Paul?

With the arrival of Shrinking season 3 episode 2 on Apple TV right around the corner, this is the perfect time to have a larger discussion on Paul. What is going to happen to him now?

We do recognize that there are some legitimate signs of concern following what we saw at the end of the premiere. Paul is starting to have hallucinations, and he was struggling with his Parkinson’s disease even before that. We know that he is hardly one of the first people in a room to ask for help, but the reality here remains that he does need it. Luckily, he is surrounded by people who tend to help no matter what, even if they irritate others along the way.

In a new sneak peek over at Broadway World for the next Shrinking, you can see Liz in particular try to lend a helping hand to Harrison Ford’s character. She makes him a smoothie, which he immediately complains about because he thought it was going to be a milkshake. From here, Derek turns up and the entire conversation turns into almost everyone wanting a milkshake. Is this understandable? Sure, but it doesn’t mean it is going to happen.

We know that for Liz, a good chunk of last season’s story was about her finding a new place for herself in the world. Where it will go this time around is still a little bit of a mystery, largely because she does find herself in the spot of caretaker often. She obviously has her husband and Jimmy, but then you’ve got her kids fluttering in and out. That has already been a part of the story this season, but we’ll see if it remains a big factor as we move forward.

